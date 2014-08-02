FRANKFURT Aug 2 German scents and flavourings
group Symrise will consider new acquisitions in 2015
after buying France's Diana Group this year for 1.3 billion
euros, its chief financial officer was quoted on Saturday as
saying.
"We're going to concentrate first in the next six months 100
percent on integrating the Diana group," Bernd Hirsch said in an
interview with the newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.
"We will have recharged after these six months," he said,
giving the group room to manoeuvre starting in 2015.
Symrise unveiled plans in April to buy France's Diana Group
to narrow the gap on top rival Givaudan and expand in
natural ingredients and pet food.
The purchase from private equity group Ardian will make
Symrise the world's third-biggest scents and flavours company,
up from number four, and help it toward a goal of boosting
annual sales by around 1 billion euros by 2020.
"I don't see that we'll be limited in any way whatsoever in
the coming year, should we look around for further takeover
targets," he said.
Neither would it make any sense, however, for consolidation
to take place among the top players like Givaudan, he added.
Symrise makes flavours and fragrances used in goods such as
drinks, ice cream and perfume, competing with Givaudan, unlisted
Firmenich and International Flavors and Fragrances.
It has sought growth partly via acquisitions, buying the
global fragrance business of New York-based Belmay Group in 2013
and boosting its stake in Swedish probiotics company Probi this
year. It has also increased control over its own supply chain.
Hirsch said he was very satisfied with results so far this
year. The firm is due to report quarterly earnings on Aug. 7.
"We see a good combination of growth and profitability.
We're going totally according to plan in terms of our
medium-term goals," he told the paper.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Gareth Jones)