FRANKFURT May 13 German scents and flavourings
group Symrise AG is to sell 11.15 million new shares
to help finance its acquisition of France's Diana Group, a
supplier to the food, pet food and cosmetics industries, the
company said on Tuesday.
Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) binding
offer for Diana Group last month.
Based on Tuesday's closing share price of 37.92 euros, the
share offer would help the company raise up to 422 million euros
($578 million).
Symrise said it will issue up to 11,150,000 new bearer
shares which are being offered in a placing by way of an
accelerated book building process to institutional investors.
It said it expected the price to be set close to the market
price on Wednesday.
($1=0.7296 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)