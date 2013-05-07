BRIEF-Williams partners initiates senior notes offering
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 7 German scents and flavours specialist Symrise said quarterly core earnings advanced 6 percent on growth in emerging markets and as additional menthol output capacity was quickly absorbed by the market.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 92.8 million euros ($121.16 million), slightly below market expectations of 93.5 million. The 7 percent gain in net income was also broadly in line with expectations.
Symrise, which competes with larger rivals IFF and Givaudan, said it still aims for faster 2013 sales growth than the 2-3 percent increase it expects to see in global flavours and fragrance markets.
* General Dynamics awarded $244 million U.S. Navy training services contract