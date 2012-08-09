China says Zambia let go 31 Chinese held for illegal mining
BEIJING, June 7 Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Aug 9 The chief executive of Symrise said the German flavours and fragrance specialist has the financial strength to fund takeovers but that it would choose targets very carefully.
"As we've said before we are constantly looking at about five to 10 potential targets," CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a media call on Thursday after the company published second-quarter financial results. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
BEIJING, June 7 Dozens of Chinese nationals who had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund