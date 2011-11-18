(Follows alerts)
Nov 18 Synacor Inc, partly owned by Intel
Corp, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up
to $75 million in an initial public offering, reviving its plans
to tap the public markets after three years.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company -- which builds Internet software tools
and portals -- said BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Stifel
Nicolaus Weisel, BMO Capital Markets, Needham and Company and
Oppenheimer & Co would be underwriting the offering.
Synacor had earlier filed to go public in August 2007 with
Bear Stearns -- the first investment bank to fall during the
financial crisis -- as one of its main underwriters. Synacor
pulled its IPO in October 2008 due to market conditions.
Companies like Synacor and casino operator Caesars
Entertainment are breathing life back into their plans to go
public following the strong response received by group-discount
site Groupon Inc on its debut.
According to the filing Chipmaker Intel owns slightly more
than 10 percent of Synacor, which is also backed by Walden
International and Crystal Internet Ventures.
The filing did not reveal the exchange the company planned
to list on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)