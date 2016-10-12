Oct 12 Drug developer Synairgen Plc
said its partner AstraZeneca Plc stopped a mid-stage
study that was testing Synairgen's drug candidate as a potential
treatment for severe asthma.
Synairgen said fewer-than-expected patients had their asthma
worsen in the study, making it difficult for AstraZeneca to
gauge the drug's efficiency.
AstraZeneca plans to evaluate the data collected from the
study with a focus on secondary goals, which could better
predict when patients' asthma would worsen.
Synairgen said that full results from the study are expected
in the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)