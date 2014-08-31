Aug 31 Fingerprint identification technology
used in smartphones could sharply boost shares of Synaptics Inc
, a longtime leader in touchscreens, according to
Barron's.
Synaptics became a significant player in the fingerprint
identification business in November when it bought Validity
Sensors Inc. Orders for Synaptics' touchscreens that incorporate
the technology have surpassed expectations, Barron's said.
Fingerprint revenue now makes up 22 percent of Synaptics'
sales, the report said, adding that the cost of the fingerprint
sensors range from $2 to $4 per unit.
Business will be greatly helped, Barron's said, by an
unexpected commission from Samsung Electronics to
make the fingerprint sensor for its new Galaxy S5 smartphone.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)