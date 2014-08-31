Aug 31 Fingerprint identification technology used in smartphones could sharply boost shares of Synaptics Inc , a longtime leader in touchscreens, according to Barron's.

Synaptics became a significant player in the fingerprint identification business in November when it bought Validity Sensors Inc. Orders for Synaptics' touchscreens that incorporate the technology have surpassed expectations, Barron's said.

Fingerprint revenue now makes up 22 percent of Synaptics' sales, the report said, adding that the cost of the fingerprint sensors range from $2 to $4 per unit.

Business will be greatly helped, Barron's said, by an unexpected commission from Samsung Electronics to make the fingerprint sensor for its new Galaxy S5 smartphone. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)