* Expects fourth-quarter revenue of $227 mln-$230 mln
* Shares up 14 pct, after market
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 25 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc
, which counts smartphone makers Samsung, Blackberry and
HTC among its customers, raised its revenue outlook for the
current quarter citing higher-than-expected sales from mobile
products.
Synaptics shares were up 14 percent in extended trading on
Tuesday after closing at $35.87 on the Nasdaq.
The company said it now expects net revenue of $227 million
to $230 million for the three months ending June 30, up from its
previous forecast of $190 million to $205 million.
A "good portion" of the raised outlook could be attributed
to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Feltl & Co analyst
Jeffrey Schreiner told Reuters.
Synaptics had said in April that it won contracts from
Samsung for its Galaxy S4 smartphone and Note 8 tablet.
"A lot of this could be due to continued builds for the S4,
maybe build for the Note 3, the S4 Mini, which we believe they
probably were in that as well, a few other designs. The S4
Active is another version," Schreiner said.
Demand from other handset makers such as Sony Corp,
LG Electronics Inc and HTC Corp could also
be helping Synaptics, he said.
Stifel Nicolaus and Co analyst Kevin Cassidy said sales of
phones such as those from HTC might be better than expected.
Synaptics, whose chips are also used in BlackBerry's
Z10, will report fourth-quarter results on Aug. 1.