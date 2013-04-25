BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
April 25 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in third-quarter profit on increased orders from its mobile products customers.
Net income rose to $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, from $11.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $163.3 million.
Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc's Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Music, HTC Corp's Windows 8X and 8S and Lenovo Group Ltd's A765E.
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: