Oct 23 Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, hurt by weak demand from smartphone makers, sending its shares down 8.5 percent in extended trading.

The company, which makes fingerprint ID and touchscreen chips for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's smartphones, reported an adjusted profit of $1.04 per share and revenue of $282.7 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.19 per share on revenue of $288.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)