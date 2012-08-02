Aug 2 Synaptics Inc's quarterly profit fell due to slowing sales of its touchpads.

The company's net income fell to $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $14 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $137.6 million.