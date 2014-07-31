BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
July 31 General Electric Co's credit card unit, Synchrony Financial, made a muted debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday as investors remained ambivalent about a consumer-led U.S. economic recovery.
Synchrony, the largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States, raised $2.88 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year so far.
Synchrony's shares touched a high of $24 before slipping to $22.75, just below the offer price of $23 per share.
The sale of the business is part of GE Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt's plan to exit the North American retail finance sector and slim down GE Capital, whose problems during the financial crisis threatened to bring down the whole company. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.