July 18 General Electric Co's credit card unit, Synchrony Financial IPO-SYF.N, said it expects to raise about $3.25 billion in an initial public offering of its shares.

The company said it expects to price the offering of 125 million shares at between $23 and $26 per share, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. (bit.ly/1nEs3gn) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)