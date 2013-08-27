CALGARY, Alberta Aug 27 A coker at Syncrude's
northern Alberta oil sands project is back in operation after
the completion of maintenance work that started in June,
Canadian Oil Sands <COS.TO, the largest shareholder in Syncrude,
said on Tuesday.
"Canadian Oil Sands today announced that the turnaround of
Coker 8-1 has been completed and the unit is back in operation,"
the company said in a statement.
Syncrude's month-on-month production was down 17 percent in
July, partly as a result of the coker turnaround, and tighter
supply has helped support synthetic crude prices in recent
months.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery settled at $2.25 per barrel above the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark on Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy
brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $2.75 per barrel
above the benchmark on Monday.