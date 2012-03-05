CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Syncrude Canada Ltd has shut down its coker 8-1 unit following a fire late on Friday, reducing production at the 350,000 barrel per day oil sands project by nearly a third, a spokeswoman for the joint venture's largest shareholder said on Monday.

Syncrude is investigating the cause of the fire at the 100,000 bpd coker unit and no forecast for a restart of the unit is yet available.

"They are just in the process of investigating the cause of the incident and evaluating the next steps to getting it back and running," said Siren Fisekci, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. "It is out right now, but the rest of the operation continues to run as normal."

Two workers received minor injuries in the fire. They have been treated and have returned to work, Fisekci said.