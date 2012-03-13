CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Syncrude Canada
Ltd has raised its production forecast for April, and cut its
outlook for March, after pushing planned maintenance on a major
processing unit beyond next month, market sources said on
Tuesday.
Syncrude will produce 4.7 million more barrels of crude in
April than previously forecast, but it cut March production by 2
million barrels to accommodate an unplanned 30-day outage of a
similar unit, known as a coker, the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd,
Syncrude's largest interest owner with 37 percent, declined to
comment on monthly production forecasts