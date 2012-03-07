CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 A major processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant remains shut down following a fire last week and there is no word yet when it might restart, a spokeswoman for the venture's largest stakeholder said on Wednesday.

Coker 8-1, a 100,000 barrel a day unit at Syncrude, was shut after a blaze on Friday. It turns bitumen from the oil sands into light synthetic crude.

Siren Fisekci, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , said the company will issue a press release on expectations for the unit only if the outage appears to be long enough to affect its production targets for the year.