Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 5 Syncrude Canada Ltd has cut forecast production volumes for December due to the impact of cold weather on some equipment, a move that has helped push up Canadian light synthetic oil prices, market sources said on Wednesday.
Syncrude has told customers that output at the Northern Alberta oil sands operation will be 400,000 barrels less than expected for the month, according to the sources.
Officials with Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest interest owner in the Syncrude Canada joint venture, were not immediately available to comment.
Light synthetic crude was quoted in a range of 75 cents to $1.20 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, having strengthened each day this week, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. Last month, the crude, derived from the tar sands, sold at a discount to WTI.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.