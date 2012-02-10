Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est $0.25
* Q4 rev rose 45 pct to $412 mln vs est $402.6 mln
* Sees FY12 revenue down 1-3 pct
* Shares fall 4 pct in early trade
Feb 10 Snyder's-Lance Inc's quarterly profit missed analyst estimates, hurt by lower gross margins, and the snack-food maker forecast weak 2012 sales , sending its shares down 4 percent in morning trade.
Snyder's-Lance reported a net income of $22.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19.4 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 20 cents a share.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $412 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents a share, on revenue of $402.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins fell to 35 percent from 36.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Snyder's-Lance expects a 1 percent to 3 percent fall in 2012 revenue. This implies a revenue of $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion, lower than analyst expectations of $1.66 billion.
Shares of the company fell 4 percent to $21.89 in early trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.
