BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
May 9 Three months ended March 31. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit (loss) 4.17 vs 4.09 Interest Earned 58.05 vs 48.96 Interest Expended 43.82 vs 34.63 Gross NPA 3.13% vs 2.62% SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1dTD3K0 (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai)
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct