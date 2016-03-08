NEW DELHI, March 8 India's federal police are investigating alleged fraud at state-run Syndicate Bank that involves more than 10 billion rupees ($148.4 million), a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching 10 locations that include bank branches and homes of bank employees, CBI spokeswoman Devpreet Singh told Reuters.

The alleged fraud includes the use of fake bills and providing overdraft limits against non-existent life insurance policies, Singh said.

Syndicate Bank did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Its shares were down 3.8 percent by 0814 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmark NSE index . ($1=67.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)