LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Bankers have little to hide behind
for the badly executed deals for Swedish bank Stadshypotek and
Triple A sovereign Luxembourg this week.
If peripheral issuers, including the first Italian
corporates since the country's elections, can get deals away
with billion euro order books, there can be no excuse for
getting transactions for some of the best European credits so
wrong.
That is the job of the lead managers, who are hired for
their expertise and market judgement.
Stadshypotek's covered bond transaction was cringe-worthy
compared to CaixaBank's text-book execution despite its lower
rating and Spanish domicile.
The EUR2.7bn order book for Caixa's Cedulas deal allowed
guidance to be tightened to 210bp over mid-swaps from 220bp for
a EUR1bn print that went as smoothly as the issuer could have
hoped for.
Top-notch Stadshypotek, which should have flown off the
shelf, instead had to widen guidance to mid-swaps plus 15bp from
high single digits to drum up enough interest - a rare, possibly
unprecedented, move in this asset class.
And then there was Luxembourg. The Grand Duchy failed to
print the EUR1bn-EUR1.5bn deal it was aiming for after demand
only reached just over EUR800m at mid-swaps plus 8bp area.
In the end, it settled for a EUR750m transaction at that
same spread level, but now faces the prospect of having to
revisit the market.
On a day when Ireland issued its first new benchmark bond
since its bailout in 2010, notching up a EUR12bn order book
along the way, Luxembourg is not a good result.
SPOOFING INVESTORS: THE FINE BALANCE
It's all very well to say that Triple A issuers need to
rethink their pricing targets after the event, but that should
have been just the thing the banks were advising before pulling
the trigger.
Higher rated issuers across all sectors have been offering a
decent premium - at least when deals have been first announced -
to build up interest in their transactions.
How else are they going to compete with the likes of the
6.625% yield that corporates like Fiat are offering, not to
mention the 7.875% yield offered by Telecom Italia.
Only two weeks ago, market players said Telecom Italia would
have to pay as much as 9% for its hybrid, following a downgrade
by Moody's and the subsequent shock of the Italian election
stalemate.
That proved wrong. An order book of EUR3.4bn enabled the
company to print the EUR750m 60NC5 hybrid at 7.875%.
It's not as if there hasn't been enough evidence of the
"investor hunt for yield" these past few weeks in spite of the
Italian election shocker, and especially as investors are more
exposed to interest rate risk on these low yielding borrowers.
A Triple A rated issuer shouldn't have to pay over the odds,
but there is a skill in "spoofing" investors by making them
think they are missing out.
The theory is to offer them a bit more than they expect,
even if it's a couple of basis points, and then lower that as
orders flow in.
It's not always as simple as that, and markets can turn
suddenly without any warning - but that's the general rule.
MUSCLING IN
Some market players will jump on this setback to set
themselves apart from the pack.
"We turn down deals all the time," said one syndicate
official. "Difficult markets like this are a good opportunity to
differentiate yourself."
And the bottom line is that funds have cash - some say the
average cash pile is 10%.
Senior bank supply is sharply lower on last year, as is that
in covered bonds. Corporate supply is also way down on last
year, while redemptions are plentiful.
The main beneficiaries of this cash, therefore, are likely
to be higher yielding assets: bank capital, hybrids and
high-yield.
Bankers are working on potential Contingent Convertible
(CoCo) instruments as well as Tier 1 hybrids that are expected
to hit the market over the next two quarters when there is
greater clarity on regulation, and high-yield is on fire. The
market has even just seen its first euro-denominated PIK toggle.
MAKE A STAND
Should Stadshypotek have offered a couple of basis points
more at the outset? Most definitely. The result would have
probably been very different, but instead the issuer and the
lead managers have been lambasted.
Stadshypotek does not have a record for highly aggressive
pricing like some banks such as Santander.
"These days there's usually one lead manager that directs
pricing," said a syndicate banker. "If three of the other lead
managers agree that the price is too aggressive, they have some
power, but in most cases it's just one banker that will have to
decide whether or not to go ahead despite their misgivings.
"It's sad to see an issuer like Stadshypotek wreck the
market for the sake of 2bp. There are a lot of angry banks out
there that will be affected by Stadshypotek's reckless
decision."
(By Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)