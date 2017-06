HONG KONG, Sept 12 (IFR) - India's Syndicate Bank will kickstart investor meetings in Hong Kong today with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as leads.

They will then move on to Singapore on Friday, followed by Dubai on Sept 17, Abu Dhabi on Sept 18, Qatar on Sept 19, Amsterdam on Sept 24, Zurich on Sept 25, Frankfurt on Sept 26 and finally in London on Sept 27.

For the quarter ended June, the bank posted a net profit of INR4.40bn (USD79m), which was up 28.4% year-on-year.

The last Indian bank to sell dollar bonds was Axis Bank, which did a USD250m tap of its 2017 bonds at T+390bp on August 21. And the most recent Indian bank to tap the offshore bond markets was Export Import Bank of India, which raised SGD250m through 5-year bonds at 3.375% on Monday (September 10).