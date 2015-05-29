May 29 British sterilisation services provider Synergy Health Plc, which is in the process of being acquired by U.S. medical tech company Steris Corp, said the two companies would contest the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the proposed deal.

"We are very disappointed by the FTC's decision to impede this transaction and intend to vigorously challenge their claims in court," Synergy Health Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.

Steris said in a separate statement on Friday that the companies had not yet seen the FTC announcement or formal complaint, but welcomed a full judicial review of the competitive effects of the combination. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)