Dec 9 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental oral drug, plecanatide, met the main goal of a
late-stage study on irritable bowel syndrome patients with
constipation (IBS-C), according to an analysis of preliminary
data.
Both doses of the drug outperformed a placebo in patients
who were overall responders, or those whose abdominal pain was
reduced by 30 percent or more and whose spontaneous bowel
movements increased at least once in the same week, for at least
half of the 12 treatment weeks, Synergy Pharma said.
The company's stock was halted in premarket trading.
