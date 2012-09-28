MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian vodka producer Synergy reported on Friday a 49 percent fall in net profit for the first half of 2012, hit by higher financial expenses.

Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod vodka brands, said in a statement its net profit came in at 501 million roubles ($16.12 million) against 976 million roubles a year ago.

Revenues rose 11 percent to 11.4 billion roubles, but earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation decreased 4 percent to 1.29 billion roubles.

Its net financial cost soared to 437 million roubles in the January-June 2012 period from 0.9 million roubles a year ago when the company recorded a one-off profit gain from short-term financial operations, Synergy said in a statement.

($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)