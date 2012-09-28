MOVES-Wells Fargo names new co-heads for securities division
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian vodka producer Synergy reported on Friday a 49 percent fall in net profit for the first half of 2012, hit by higher financial expenses.
Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod vodka brands, said in a statement its net profit came in at 501 million roubles ($16.12 million) against 976 million roubles a year ago.
Revenues rose 11 percent to 11.4 billion roubles, but earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation decreased 4 percent to 1.29 billion roubles.
Its net financial cost soared to 437 million roubles in the January-June 2012 period from 0.9 million roubles a year ago when the company recorded a one-off profit gain from short-term financial operations, Synergy said in a statement.
($1 = 31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co named Walter Dolhare and Robert Engel as co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities effective July 1, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.