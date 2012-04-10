MOSCOW, April 10 Russian vodka producer Synergy
reported on Tuesday a 6 percent rise in 2011 net
profit due to lower financial costs.
Net profit rose to 1.66 billion roubles ($56 million) from
1.57 billion roubles in 2010 on the back of a 19.3 percent
increase in revenues to 25.2 billion roubles, Synergy said.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to 3.24 billion roubles due
to a number of one-off items, including expenses related to
licensing, expansion of its distribution team, marketing and a
higher social tax, the company said in a statement.
Net financial expenses decreased 12 percent to 665 million
roubles, while commercial costs were up 29 percent.
($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles)
