* Reports 19 pct increase in sales volumes in 2011

* Shares jump 8 percent

MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian vodka producer Synergy said on Thursday its sales rose 19 percent in volume terms last year as it grabbed market share, sending its shares up 10 percent.

Synergy, maker of Beluga and Russky Lyod (Russian Ice) vodka brands, said sales amounted to 13.8 mln decalitres, up from 11.6 million in 2010. In the fourth quarter, sales grew 11 percent to 4.9 million decalitres, Synergy said.

"All figures are notably above industry trends," analysts at Rye, Man and Gor Securities said in a note.

Synergy has been growing at the expense of competitors such as Poland's CEDC which twice slashed its outlook last year.

Synergy said in July it was aiming at growing sales volumes by 10 percent each year, while revenues are seen rising 15 percent.

Its market share was 15 percent in September, up from 11 percent in April. It is targeting a market share of 20 percent by 2013. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker and Elaine Hardcastle)