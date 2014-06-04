June 4 Synergy Health Plc
* FY adjusted pretax profit 54.7 million stg versus 49.5
million stg year ago
* FY reported revenue growth of 5.3 pct. Underlying revenue
growth, excluding currency effects, of 4.1 pct
* Fy adjusted operating profit 2 margin increased by 50
basis points to 16.1% (2013: 15.6 pct)
* Total dividend up 10 pct,emphasising strong free cash flow
and confidence in our outlook
* Begin new fiscal year implementing 48 mln stg of new work
over next 18 months, which will steadily raise synergy's growth
rate
* In short to medium term we expect to see a 0.5 pct
reduction in operating margins
* Bid books and bid conversions that will ultimately drive
top-line growth
