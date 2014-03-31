UPDATE 2-Novartis sets sights on return to growth in 2018
* Advances MS drug BAF312 filing date to 2018 from 2019 (Recasts to focus on growth outlook in 2018, adds analyst comments, details)
March 31 Synergy Health PLC : * The board has decided that dr richard steeves should defer his move from CEO
to chairman * Duncan nichol will similarly delay his retirement * Expanding opportunity for the growth in outsourced hospital sterilisation
services in the USA * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says it received an administrative order from Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission, regarding information disclosure and false financial report