BRIEF-Alliance Pharma FY pre-tax profit up 103 pct to 22.2 mln pounds
Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations
LONDON, June 5 Synergy Health PLC : * Auto alert - Synergy Health Plc FY adjusted pretax profit rose 16
* 2013 revenue 361.2 million STG versus 312 million STG last year * Total dividend up 15%, in line with growth in adjusted earnings
* FY group revenue up 4.4 pct with total revenue increased to 133.6 mln pounds; patient volumes up 2 pct to 346,905
* HY revenue increased by 18 pct at constant currency to 34.2 mln pounds (H1 2016: 29.0 mln pounds)