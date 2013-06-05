BRIEF-Alliance Pharma FY pre-tax profit up 103 pct to 22.2 mln pounds
* Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations
June 5 Synergy Health Plc, which provides support services to the healthcare industry, reported a 16 percent rise in full-year profit as strong revenue growth in Asia and Africa offset weaker growth in its Europe and Middle East, and UK and Ireland operations.
The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and surgical instruments and provides laboratory services to hospitals and surgery centres, said it expects good growth prospects in all its regions, particularly in Asia and the United States.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 50.3 million pounds for the year ended March 31 from 43.4 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue grew 15.8 percent to 361.2 million pounds.
* FY group revenue up 4.4 pct with total revenue increased to 133.6 mln pounds; patient volumes up 2 pct to 346,905
* HY revenue increased by 18 pct at constant currency to 34.2 mln pounds (H1 2016: 29.0 mln pounds)