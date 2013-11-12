Nov 12 Synergy Health Plc, which
provides support services to the healthcare industry, reported a
12 percent rise in adjusted first-half profit, helped by bolt-on
acquisitions and its expansion in the United States.
The company, which sterilises surgical gowns and instruments
and provides laboratory services to hospitals and surgery
centres, also said that negotiations with a large U.S. hospital
for an outsourcing contract were at an advanced stage.
Adjusted profit before tax rose to 26 million pounds ($42
million) in the quarter ended Sept. 29 from 23.4 million pounds
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to 192.1 million pounds. Revenue
from the Americas region jumped 88 percent to 41.4 million
pounds.
"The progression of opportunities in the United States and
in Asia supports our ability to grow and develop our Hospital
Sterilisation Services business in these regions, which I
believe will be a catalyst to future strong organic growth,"
Chief Executive Richard Steeves said in a statement.
However, Synergy said its Dutch linen business was hurting
growth and the company was reviewing strategic options to
rebuild the business.
"The Dutch linen market remains volatile with inconsistent
if not opportunistic behaviour from our main competitors,"
Steeves added.
Synergy Health also said it was midway through a review of
options to drive faster growth by either broadening its markets
with new services or with an entry into new markets.
Shares in the company closed at 1062 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Monday.