WASHINGTON, Sept 24 A federal court in Ohio refused on Thursday to stop a $1.9 billion merger of medical technology provider Steris Corp and British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc, despite the objections of U.S. antitrust enforcers.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in May aimed at stopping the deal, saying it would hurt both companies' customers by eliminating likely future competition between them based on innovative sterilization techniques. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Walsh)