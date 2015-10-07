BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. antitrust enforcers on Wednesday formally dropped opposition to U.S. medical technology firm Steris Corp's plan to merge with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc.
The Federal Trade Commission issued a brief order withdrawing the matter from its internal administrative process after a district court in September declined its request to temporarily stop the $1.9 billion deal pending an internal process.
Steris announced the transaction in October 2014, saying it wanted to expand its footprint in Europe and move to the United Kingdom in order to slash its tax bill. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same