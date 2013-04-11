PRECIOUS-Gold drifts from one-month peak on Fed rate hike concerns

May 31 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, moving away from a one-month peak hit in the previous session as U.S. economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,260.60 per ounce at 0101 GMT. It touched a one-month high of $1,270.47 before pulling back 0.3 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,260. * U.S. consumer spending