BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
JERUSALEM Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.
Representatives from Apax met Syneron executives in Israel last week and the talks are being managed by Barclays, according to Calcalist, a leading Israeli publication, which did not name its sources.
Spokespeople in Israel for Apax and Barclays would not comment on the report. Officials at Syneron were not reachable for immediate comment.
Syneron says its products have a range of applications, like body contouring, hair removal and wrinkle reduction. The products are sold under two brands, Syneron and Candela. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne