JERUSALEM Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.

Representatives from Apax met Syneron executives in Israel last week and the talks are being managed by Barclays, according to Calcalist, a leading Israeli publication, which did not name its sources.

Spokespeople in Israel for Apax and Barclays would not comment on the report. Officials at Syneron were not reachable for immediate comment.

Syneron says its products have a range of applications, like body contouring, hair removal and wrinkle reduction. The products are sold under two brands, Syneron and Candela. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)