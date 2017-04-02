JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund
Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy
Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device
company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on
Sunday.
One of the reports, carried by financial newspaper
Calcalist, said the deal could close as early as this week and
that Apax would pay a 37 percent premium. Syneron has a market
capitalization of $366 million.
A spokesman for Apax in Israel would not comment on the
report, and officials at Syneron were not reachable for comment.
Syneron says its products have a range of applications, like
body contouring, hair removal and wrinkle reduction. The
products are sold under two brands, Syneron and Candela.
The two companies were reported in February to have entered
negotiations.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)