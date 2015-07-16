(Changes "he said" to "she said" in paragraph 4. Fixes spelling
of dependent in paragraph 3.)
* Syngene IPO price 240-250 rupees a share
* IPO to open for subscription on July 27
* Biocon says currently financially dependent on Syngene
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd
may hive off its contract research services arm,
Syngene International Ltd, in the long run to help fund the
development of its own products, it said, ahead of an initial
public offering (IPO) of the unit.
Biocon, which owns about 85 percent of Syngene
IPO-SYNN.NS, will reduce its stake to about 74 percent through
the IPO, and will consider monetizing more of its stake, founder
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said during a press conference on Thursday.
A demerger may be considered when Biocon is less financially
dependent on Syngene, said Shaw, who started Biocon in 1978 out
of a garage in Bangalore.
"Biocon is at a time when it needs to invest in capacity
expansion of its production units. Syngene's margins,
profitability and revenue are very, very helpful to buoy up some
of Biocon's own needs," she said.
Biocon is in the process of developing a number of
biosimilars -- copies of biological medicines that require high
investment -- and is also starting out as an exporter of generic
drugs to the United States.
Syngene provides contract drug discovery, research and
manufacturing services to 17 of the world's top 20
pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb & Co
and Abbott Laboratories Ltd. Its revenue rose 25
percent in the last three years.
Syngene's IPO, which has been priced at 240 rupees to 250
rupees a share, will open for subscription on July 27 and close
on July 29, Biocon said in a filing to exchanges on Thursday.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Sunil Nair and Mark Potter)