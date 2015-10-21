* Syngenta CEO to leave company at end of month
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Oct 21 Syngenta Chief
Executive Mike Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss
agrochemicals group just two months after the company spurned a
$47 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto.
Mack, who is 55, will quit at the end of the month and Chief
Financial Officer John Ramsay will take charge on an interim
basis, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares were up 6 percent at 329.10 Swiss francs at 1520 GMT
following the announcement, with traders saying the change could
rekindle bid speculation.
But a source close to Syngenta said that as Ramsay is not a
member of the board and is unlikely to become one, the board's
attitude towards a takeover was unlikely to change.
A Monsanto spokeswoman said the company did not comment on
the leadership changes at other companies and was focused on
unlocking the growth opportunities in its own business.
Syngenta, the world's largest maker of pesticides has been
under pressure to boost shareholder returns after rejecting the
possible deal with rival Monsanto.
A group of rebel Syngenta shareholders said the change could
benefit the company.
"We welcome the decision because it shows that somebody
takes responsibility," said Folke Rauscher, managing director of
a group calling itself the "Alliance of Critical
Syngenta-Shareholders". here
"It opens up new perspectives in terms of exploiting all
options to fully get Syngenta's potential back," Rauscher told
Reuters. The group says it now has the support of more than 80
Syngenta shareholders since it was set up earlier this month.
EXTERNAL HIRE?
The Swiss group's troubles were compounded last week when it
reported third-quarter sales that fell more than expected.
"I believe that this is an appropriate time for the company
to benefit from the perspectives of a new leader," Mack said in
a statement on Wednesday, calling current market conditions
challenging.
"I wish John (Ramsay) every success in his new role," added
Mack, an American who had been in the top job since 2008.
Analysts linked Mack's departure to Monsanto's spurned
takeover bid as well as disappointing third-quarter earnings and
said that the company should hire externally.
"In our view, it would be best to appoint an industry
insider - but outside person - with a fresh viewpoint on
Syngenta," Kepler Cheuvreux wrote in a note.
"We do not believe that just because of Mike Mack's decision
to retire from Syngenta, Monsanto will develop novel short-term
ambitions on Syngenta again."
Syngenta's shares dropped 23 percent on the day that
Monsanto announced it was abandoning its pursuit of the Swiss
company, and in the last month the shares have traded at between
288 and 322 Swiss francs ($301-337), down from 400 francs in
August.
The Monsanto approach equated to a price of around 433 Swiss
francs per Syngenta share.
In September the company unveiled plans to buy back more
than $2 billion of stock to boost shareholder returns after
rejecting Monsanto's takeover approach, and put its vegetable
seeds business up for sale to fund the measure.
($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs)
