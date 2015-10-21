LONDON Oct 21 A group of rebel Syngenta
shareholders said on Wednesday it welcomed the news
that Chief Executive Mike Mack was leaving the company, as the
change at the top could benefit the Swiss company.
"We welcome the decision because it shows that somebody
takes responsibility," said Folke Rauscher, managing director of
a group calling itself the "Alliance of Critical
Syngenta-Shareholders". here
"It opens up new perspectives in terms of exploiting all
options to fully get Syngenta's potential back," Rauscher told
Reuters. The group says it now has the support of more than 80
Syngenta shareholders since it was set up earlier this month.
Mack is stepping down as head of the Swiss agrochemicals
group just two months after the company spurned a $47 billion
takeover approach from U.S. rival Monsanto.
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Greg Mahlich)