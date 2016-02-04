HONG KONG Feb 4 State-owned China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) plans for a mix of recourse and
non-recourse loans to fund a $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and
pesticides group Syngenta, Thomson Reuters LPC said on
Thursday, citing banking sources familiar with the plans.
The specific breakdown of the funding package has yet to be
decided, but about $30 billion would be taken at the ChemChina
level on a recourse basis and the remaining $13 billion by
Syngenta as non-recourse debt, or debt that is not guaranteed by
the parent company, LPC added.
China CITIC Bank International, a unit of China CITIC Bank
Corp Ltd, is seen leading the $30 billion recourse
debt, while HSBC would lead the $13 billion
non-recourse lending, LPC said.
ChemChina and HSBC declined to comment on the funding plan,
while China CITIC Bank International didn't immediately reply to
a Reuters request for comment.
