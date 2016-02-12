SINGAPORE Feb 12 Independent directors at
Syngenta AG will have to approve any significant
changes at the Swiss seeds and pesticides group after it is
bought by state-owned ChemChina, and they will ensure its
investment-grade rating is retained, a senior Syngenta executive
said.
ChemChina last week made a $43 billion bid for Syngenta, in
China's biggest overseas takeover, aimed at improving food
production in the world's largest agricultural market.
The deal, pending regulatory approvals, has raised questions
on its financing, and Syngenta's future corporate governance,
given the opaque nature of Chinese state-owned enterprises.
Four independent directors will be appointed to the board,
and approvals from at least two of them will be required to
approve any significant changes, said Davor Pisk, Syngenta's
chief operating officer overseeing Asia Pacific and North
America.
They will also ensure that Syngenta will retain its
investment grade ratings, underpinned by a provision in the
agreement, Pisk told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Pisk added that the ChemChina deal was not predicated on
cost synergies, and would not lead to job losses of Syngenta
employees.
The ChemChina bid came after Syngenta rejected a proposal
from U.S. agribusiness giant Monsanto Co last year.
"The security of an all-cash deal with much lower regulatory
risks because of limited portfolio overlaps makes it a much more
compelling proposition for shareholders," Pisk said of
ChemChina's bid.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Gavin Maguire; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)