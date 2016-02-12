SINGAPORE Feb 12 ChemChina's $43 billion
acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta AG
could help dissipate fears of genetically modified
crops in China and lead to their greater acceptance, a senior
Syngenta executive said on Friday.
Davor Pisk, chief operating officer overseeing Asia Pacific
and North America, said that Chinese ownership of genetically
modified technology would make mainland consumers, who have so
far been sceptical, more comfortable with the technology.
State-owned ChemChina last week made the bid for Syngenta,
in China's biggest overseas takeover, aimed at improving food
production in the world's largest agricultural market.
"The indications are that the government wants to move
towards adopting more use of GM technology, but to do so in a
very cautious way, recognising that there is still a lot of
consumer uncertainty and anxiety about the question of GM
foods," said Pisk in an interview with Reuters.
"One of the benefits of ChemChina acquiring Syngenta is to
hopefully remove some of the suspicion around modern
technologies as they relate to agriculture amongst Chinese
consumers."
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Gavin Maguire; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)