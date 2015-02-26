By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 26 The number of U.S. grain
elevators, mills and feedlots that will buy a type of biotech
corn banned by China has more than doubled since July,
indicating growing domestic acceptance for a product seen as a
potential risk to international trade.
The number of locations accepting corn containing Syngenta
AG's Agrisure Duracade trait increased to 1,652 from
672 in the past seven months, the seedmaker said in a statement
on Thursday.
The announcement, coming just before the start of the
planting season, is aimed at convincing farmers to buy Duracade
corn seed by assuring that they will have places to deliver
their harvests.
A company spokesman declined to estimate how many acres will
be planted with Duracade corn because the company is still
accepting orders.
Two of the world's biggest commodity traders, Cargill Inc
and Archer Daniels Midland Co, refuse to
accept Duracade corn at facilities because it is still not
approved by all major importers.
Last year, Cargill and ADM sued Syngenta after China
rejected boatloads of U.S. crops containing another biotech
Syngenta corn variety, Agrisure Viptera, that at that time
lacked import approval from Beijing. China approved imports of
Viptera corn, also known as MIR 162, late last year.
Syngenta has said the lawsuits are baseless.
In an attempt to keep Duracade corn out of unapproved
foreign markets, Syngenta last year hired grain merchant
Gavilon, owned by Marubeni Corp, to develop a network
of elevators, mills, feedlots and ethanol plants that would
accept farmers' harvests for use in the United States.
Syngenta has also restricted Duracade corn planting to
geographic areas that typically produce crops used domestically.
Still, the risk for accidental shipment overseas could
increase with the expansion of locations that accept Duracade
corn, said Bob Nielsen, a professor of agronomy and extension
corn specialist at Purdue University.
"The devil will be in the details as to how well all of
these outlets are able to segregate this grain if they are also
receiving grain that will go out to the global market," he said.
Nationwide, there are about 8,700 off-farm storage
facilities for grain, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
