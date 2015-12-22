ZURICH Dec 22 Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta is in talks with Monsanto, ChemChina and others but has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel Demare told a Swiss newspaper.

"Given what shareholders expect for the next 12 months, going it alone is hardly possible," he told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on its website. He said the board was considering making an acquisition, merging with a rival or selling the company.

The seeds and crop industry is undergoing a major shake-up, with DuPont and Dow Chemical Co having announced an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion this month. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)