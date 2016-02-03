HONG KONG Feb 3 ChemChina has already secured financing commitments sufficient to acquire 100 percent of pesticides group Syngenta, and is looking to initially purchase 67 percent of the agrichemicals company to meet a Swiss takeover threshold, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The $43 billion deal, China's biggest foreign purchase ever, has funding from a range of Chinese players as well as from HSBC and China CITIC Bank International, the two banks that are arranging the financing, the source said.

The source declined to be identified because the details of the deal's funding are not public.

ChemChina, HSBC and CITIC declined to comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Lawrence White, Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto, Aizhu Chen and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)