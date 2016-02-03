HONG KONG Feb 3 ChemChina has already secured
financing commitments sufficient to acquire 100 percent of
pesticides group Syngenta, and is looking to initially
purchase 67 percent of the agrichemicals company to meet a Swiss
takeover threshold, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
said.
The $43 billion deal, China's biggest foreign purchase ever,
has funding from a range of Chinese players as well as from HSBC
and China CITIC Bank International, the two banks that
are arranging the financing, the source said.
The source declined to be identified because the details of
the deal's funding are not public.
ChemChina, HSBC and CITIC declined to comment.
