Feb 2 China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
is close to a deal to buy Swiss agricultural chemicals producer
Syngenta AG for about 43.7 billion Swiss francs ($43
billion), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
ChemChina offered about 470 francs per share in cash to buy
Syngenta and a deal could be announced as early as Wednesday,
when the Swiss company reports earnings, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/20DQ4KP)
($1 = 1.0207 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)