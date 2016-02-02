* Nearing deal worth about 470 SFr/share -sources
* Would mark largest cross-border deal by Chinese buyer
* Syngenta shares up 5.7 percent pct at 400 SFr
(Adds breakup fee details, potential CFIUS review in the United
States)
Feb 2 China's state-owned ChemChina is nearing a
deal to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta
for around 43 billion Swiss francs ($42.2 billion), two people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The deal, for roughly 470 Swiss francs per share, would be
the biggest cross-border deal involving a Chinese buyer and mark
an acceleration of a shakeup in the global agrochemicals
industry. Negotiations are in final stages but nothing has been
signed, the two sources said.
It will likely be announced on Wednesday, when Syngenta is
scheduled to release 2015 results, the people said.
One source said minor adjustments to the price were still
being discussed.
Syngenta shares closed 3.7 percent higher at 392.30 francs
in European trade on Tuesday.
ChemChina's offer would be at a premium of about 24 percent
to Syngenta's Monday close of 378.40 francs.
Syngenta will not have to pay a considerable breakup fee if
the buyout fails, the two sources said. While this potentially
leaves the door open for peers including U.S. seed company
Monsanto Co or BASF SE to top ChemChina's
offer, the people said that Syngenta was not actively soliciting
counter bids.
Syngenta last year spurned takeover approaches from
Monsanto, arguing it can create value on its own.
Last month, Monsanto's CEO said attempts to re-engage
Syngenta about a potential takeover had been difficult but that
he believed there was still "a significant opportunity" for
integration between the companies.
Syngenta declined to comment. ChemChina was not immediately
available for comment outside regular business hours.
Bloomberg had reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal
worth 43.7 billion Swiss francs was near. (bloom.bg/20DQ4KP)
Any deal would likely be reviewed by the U.S. Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States, which probes
transactions with potential national security implications, but
two CFIUS experts said they doubted that the inter-agency group
would stop it.
"It looks like they (Syngenta) have a lot of U.S. operations
but it doesn't look like they are sensitive," said one CFIUS
expert, adding that he would be "very surprised" if the company
failed to register the merger with the agency.
It is rare for CFIUS to stop a deal, although it did block
Philips' sale of high-end lights to China's GO Scale Capital
just last month.
Given other mergers in agricultural chemicals, such as
DuPont's and Dow Chemical Co's agreement to
combine, Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare recently conceded that
"going it alone is hardly possible," given what shareholders
were expecting.
The likely takeover price would nominally match Monsanto's
revised cash-and-stock bid made last August but the value of
that offer would have fallen along with Monsanto's share price.
ChemChina's move marks another instance of the country's
quest for Western technology and distribution networks.
Similar transactions include last year's buyout of Italian
tyre maker Pirelli by ChemChina. In January,
ChemChina announced the acquisition of German industrial
machinery maker KraussMaffei Group for about $1 billion.
The Chinese government is keen to boost farming productivity
as it seeks to cut reliance on food imports amid limited farm
land, a growing population and higher meat consumption.
A global glut of corn and soybeans has depressed grain
prices for the past three years, prompting U.S. farmers to
reduce spending on everything from equipment to seeds and
pesticides. The cutbacks, along with pressure from investors and
a desire to bolster profit, have sent many of the world's
largest agricultural companies scrambling to cut deals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that net
farm income sank to $55.9 billion last year, down nearly 55
percent from an all-time high in 2013. Prices for U.S. corn have
halved from three years ago.
($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs)
