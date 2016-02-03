BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 ChemChina is fielding requests from prospective investors to take an equity stake in either Syngenta or ChemChina to refinance the bridge loans for the Chinese state-owned company's planned $43 billion takeover of Syngenta.

"There are many capital funds and banks which are very interested in engaging with us in this investment opportunity," ChemChina Chairman Ren Jianxin told a press conference in Basel, Switzerland on Wednesday, in remarks translated from Chinese into English.

He added the refinancing of the transactions may include equity investors. Members of the future funding consortium would be selected in close coordination with Syngenta's top executives, such as Chairman Michel Demare and Chief Executive John Ramsay, he said.

"They can either invest in ChemChina or into the transaction," Ren added.

The initial funding was supplied by a Chinese commercial bank and an international lender, Syngenta Chairman Demare said, without providing the names. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)