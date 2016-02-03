BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 ChemChina is fielding
requests from prospective investors to take an equity stake in
either Syngenta or ChemChina to refinance the bridge
loans for the Chinese state-owned company's planned $43 billion
takeover of Syngenta.
"There are many capital funds and banks which are very
interested in engaging with us in this investment opportunity,"
ChemChina Chairman Ren Jianxin told a press conference in Basel,
Switzerland on Wednesday, in remarks translated from Chinese
into English.
He added the refinancing of the transactions may include
equity investors. Members of the future funding consortium would
be selected in close coordination with Syngenta's top
executives, such as Chairman Michel Demare and Chief Executive
John Ramsay, he said.
"They can either invest in ChemChina or into the
transaction," Ren added.
The initial funding was supplied by a Chinese commercial
bank and an international lender, Syngenta Chairman Demare said,
without providing the names.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)